Re-Grading 2023 MLB Trade Deadline's Biggest Deals 1 Month Later

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The passing of MLB's trade deadline simultaneously feels like just yesterday yet also forever ago. That kind of paradox is only possible when a lot has happened in a short order.

If nothing else, it's a good time for fresh grades for the summer's biggest trades.

It's hard to quantify what makes a trade "big," but the upcoming list consists of 10 deals that felt like the biggest at the time. In any case, please note this is not about the most impactful deals based on the returns so far.

Indeed, the early returns of the deals at hand are all over the map. And while there's more to say about what the buyers did or didn't gain, the seller in each deal likewise got a fresh assessment.

Let's start with some honorable mentions and then count 'em down.

Note: All prospect ranks are according to MLB.com.