The Return AEW Desperately Needed, Booking Next WWE WarGames Match, More Quick Takes

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

In light of CM Punk's departure, AEW needed a notable name to step up and fill the void left behind on Collision. Bryan Danielson quickly answered the call.

The American Dragon's absence from AEW TV since June's Forbidden Door event–where he broke his arm in an instant classic against Kazuchika Okada–had certainly been felt. He proceeded to pick up right where he left off by beating Ricky Starks in a grueling Strap match at All Out and is primed to be the new face of Collision going forward.

The busy weekend of wrestling also saw The Judgment Day emerge from WWE Payback draped in gold with Finn Balor and Damian Priest capturing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Having made enemies with most of the red brand's biggest babyfaces, Judgment Day could on the verge of receiving their long-awaited comeuppance inside WarGames. The stage was set on Saturday night and it could be coming as soon as Survivor Series.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss what that WarGames match should look like, why WWE must tread carefully with the Bloodline saga on SmackDown, MJF's next challenger, and more.