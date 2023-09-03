Jets Legend Vinny Testaverde Offers Zach Wilson Advice as Aaron Rodgers' Backup

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets surely envisioned Zach Wilson as the franchise quarterback when they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, but he is now backing up Aaron Rodgers following two years of struggles.

But Vinny Testaverde isn't ready to give up on the BYU product.

"I told him to keep asking Aaron questions, and when he's tired of you asking questions, ask more," Testaverde said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "You can learn a lot from that guy. He's been through it all. He's one of the best. The nice thing is Aaron seems like he's willing to help him. Zach needs to take advantage of that because one day he'll be in there playing."

As Cimini noted, Testaverde is quite familiar with being a high draft pick and struggling in the early going.

The No. 1 pick of the 1987 NFL draft led the league in interceptions in 1988 and 1989 and didn't look like he was ever going to live up to the expectations that come with being such a selection. Yet he eventually became a Pro Bowler at 33 years old and led the Jets to the AFC Championship Game at 35.

"I was in his position and, 21 years later, retired from the league," Testaverde said. "Who's to say he can't play in the league for a long time at a high level?"

Wilson appeared in a combined 22 games in his first two seasons and has 15 touchdown passes to 18 interceptions.

It seemed like the Jets were a quarterback away from contention last year with a strong defense and talented skill position players, and they responded by acquiring Rodgers this offseason. That has left Wilson in a position where all he can do is learn from the future Hall of Famer and perhaps get his career back on track down the line.

Just like Testaverde did.