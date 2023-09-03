Shohei Ohtani Rumors: MLB Teams Eyeing Contract View Star Pitching in 2025 as a Bonus

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Teams preparing to make a run at Shohei Ohtani in free agency are doing so under the assumption that pitching might not be part of his long-term future.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, teams view Ohtani as "an elite power hitter" and will consider it "a bonus" if he is back on the mound in 2025.

Ohtani, who was diagnosed a torn UCL after leaving his Aug. 23 start in the second inning, has yet to announce if he will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair the injury.

Nightengale noted people familiar with the three-time All-Star's thinking believe he could shut things down for this season within the next 10 days to have the procedure and be ready to return as a DH-only player for the 2024 campaign.

If Ohtani has Tommy John surgery, he certainly won't pitch in 2024. It would also be the second time he's had elbow reconstruction surgery in his MLB career after previously going under the knife in October 2018.

Despite being diagnosed with the elbow injury nearly two weeks ago, Ohtani has remained in the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels. He's continued to hit at an elite level with a .313/.488/.531 slash line in 32 at-bats over his last nine games.

There's no indication at this point if Ohtani will tell any teams interested in signing him that he wants to remain a pitcher. Nightengale wrote his contract will likely include incentives and bonuses if he does pitch again, as well as an opt out.

One thing that doesn't seem to be in doubt is Ohtani is still going to get a massive contract this offseason.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said on the Aug. 24 episode of The Rich Eisen Show (starts at 8:06 mark) he still thinks Ohtani will get a deal worth at least $500 million.

Passan did note the odds of a deal starting at $600 million is likely off the table since teams will have questions about Ohtani's ability to be a two-way player going forward.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and perhaps the Seattle Mariners were teams cited by Nightengale as likely to be involved in the bidding for Ohtani, with the Dodgers seen as the betting favorites right now.

Ohtani is still the heavy favorite to win the AL MVP award for the second time. He's taken his offensive game to another level this season. The 29-year-old leads MLB with 44 homers and a .658 slugging percentage and the AL with a .413 on-base percentage.

Even if he doesn't pitch again, Ohtani can still be one of the most impactful players in MLB because of how he's evolved as a hitter over the course of his career.