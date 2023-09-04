Top 10 Overreactions from Week 1 of The 2023 College Football Season

1 of 10

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Buffs shocked the college football world on Saturday, upsetting TCU 45-42. It's not too surprising that the Buffs entered the game as 21-point road underdogs, playing a Horned Frogs program that was in the national title game in January. The Buffs led at the end of every quarter, and forced a TCU turnover on downs in the game's final minute to run out the clock and seal the upset victory.

The first seven months of Deion's tenure at Colorado made lots of headlines. For starters, he told Buffs players when he came in that most of them would have to hit the portal. He was telling them the truth—41 players ultimately transferred out of Colorado in April.

Sanders has built this Buffs team in an unprecedented way unlike we've ever seen in college football—by using the transfer portal and his 2023 recruiting class. Some of the biggest names from the portal included his son, quarterback Shadeur Sanders, and cornerback Travis Hunter, both of whom followed him from Jackson State. In early August, Sanders downplayed a need to establish a culture within his team, adding that he didn't care if his players didn't like each other.

As unorthodox as Deion's approach may seem, Colorado—a program that was 24-42 dating back to 2017—upset a TCU team that didn't lose a single game at home in 2022. I think the Buffs have a great shot at winning five more games to make a bowl, and will win its first one since 2004. Speaking of Colorado…