Judgment Day, LA Knight and the Real Winners and Losers from WWE Payback Match Card

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE didn't sell Payback 2023 as the biggest show of all time, but the roster is far too talented to take any night off.



This was a premium live event built around some of the company's biggest workhorses, who were rewarded for their efforts.



The Judgment Day picked up huge wins, taking the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, while Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.



LA Knight got the John Cena rub, picking up a big win over The Miz before The Champ raised The Megastar's hand.



Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had one of the best matches of the year in a steel cage clash where few gave them a serious chance.



On the other side, though, Shinsuke Nakamura couldn't capitalize on his hype to dethrone Seth Rollins, and Austin Theory failed to recapture the United States Championship.



These were the true winners and losers for WWE coming out of Payback.

