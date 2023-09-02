X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Ohio State's Kyle McCord, Ryan Day Criticized by Fans Despite Win vs. Indiana

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 2, 2023

    Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Ohio State handled its business in its 2023 debut on Saturday, defeating Indiana 23-3.

    But it wasn't exactly a convincing performance, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where starter Kyle McCord didn't exactly light up the Hoosiers' defense, finishing 20-of-39 for 239 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

    McCord and Devin Brown competed for the starting job ahead of the season, with McCord winning the gig. Some Ohio State fans weren't so sure Ryan Day made the right choice after the mediocre performance, while others felt the general response to McCord's second career start was harsh and that he improved throughout the game:

    Terence Fluellen(feat. Jeezy) @FLU_2Cold

    We went from Justin Fields to CJ Stroud to Kyle McCord: <a href="https://t.co/8e4lFTF1bi">pic.twitter.com/8e4lFTF1bi</a>

    sheffsaysftwatter @sheffsaysftwat1

    Dwayne Haskins Justin Fields and Cj Stroud to Kyle McCord must be torture for Ryan Day

    Tron Madden @madden_tron

    Kyle McCord is about to dominate at Syracuse next year

    DON GHANN @anansipkr

    Say what y'all want, I know Stroud struggled but not to this degree. McCord looks terrible. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OhioState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OhioState</a>

    B. Moore @BMoore_LikeME

    Also. McCord has been in this system for 3 YEARS. Why the training wheels?! Is he good enough or not

    AthletesInSpace @AthletesInSpace

    McCord has looked about exactly as I expected, I can't believe people really thought he'd come in and seamlessly replace the guy who went number two overall <br><br>These are humans who need experience &amp; live reps to get better, he will only get better <br><br>(Same would go for Brown)

    Stephen Means @Stephen_Means

    Just for the comparisons here:<br><br>C.J. Stroud's 1st half at Minnesota in 2021: 8 of 14 for 58 yards and an INT<br><br>Kyle McCord's first half at Indiana in 2023: 9 of 12 for 70 yards and an INT<br><br>In both cases, the new quarterback wasn't elevating things, but he also wasn't the problem

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    Kyle McCord is starting to look really strong. Conducting this offense with authority now. He's clearly comfortable out there now. Running game looks really solid. Buckeyes have about 5-6 dudes who could run for 100 yds any given Saturday. And the defense has been great.

    Carrie Lynn @OSUFAN4U2NV

    Kyle McCord looks like a total different QB when Ryan Day opens up the O

    Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman

    Just when you thought Ohio State was asbout to have the perfect drive capped by a beautiful TD connection between Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison, there is a weird grabass penalty. Just been that kind of day for Ohio State.

    Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ

    You can see the talent McCord has obviously hasn't been perfect but we are seeing glimpses of it today just have to show patience with him.

    Day's play-calling and general scheme also came under fire after the ho-hum offensive performance:

    McNeil @Reflog_18

    Ohio State wideouts in Ryan Day's offense <a href="https://t.co/viITt25bV0">pic.twitter.com/viITt25bV0</a>

    Gene Ross @Gene_Ross23

    Imagine what Ohio State could do if Ryan Day wasn't addicted to boundary runs and also terrified of targeting his best players <a href="https://t.co/P07wKVnylb">https://t.co/P07wKVnylb</a>

    Ohio State's Kyle McCord, Ryan Day Criticized by Fans Despite Win vs. Indiana
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    CleBuckeye @CleBuckeye23

    I've seen enough of this conservative Ryan Day play calling

    Christian Zylstra @Chizzy_CMZ

    The Ryan Day play-calling rollercoaster is headed back downwards. Dude just absolutely baffles me sometimes.

    And that means McCord's overall performance requires some further context.

    The offensive line didn't play terribly well. The offensive play-calling seemed surprisingly conservative for long stretches. McCord had a very nice touchdown pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. called off by a penalty after Harrison stepped out of bounds during his route.

    But Harrison and Emeka Egbuka combining for just five receptions and 34 yards, with no touchdowns, will raise some eyebrows, both about the game plan and also McCord's decision-making. He also made some questionable choices in the run game when called upon, in one particular instance missing a wide open running lane.

    Colton Denning @Dubsco

    "Saw the fork in the road and went straight into the wall" - Jay-Z, "Renegade" <a href="https://t.co/8E2ViigNYm">pic.twitter.com/8E2ViigNYm</a>

    Ohio State was fortunate that the defense came to play (and that Indiana's offense is pretty poor, with just—gulp—82 passing yards on the day). Otherwise this game may have been far more interesting than expected.

    As it stood, it wasn't exactly the sort of season-opening performance a championship contender like Ohio State would have wanted. It's clear the offense has a lot of work to do going forward, and that starts with the pair of Day and McCord.