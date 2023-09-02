Shedeur Sanders on Colorado's Win vs. TCU: 'Nobody Believed We Were Going to Do This'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes know what they are capable of.

The team's Week 1 45-42 victory over TCU shocked the college football world as the difference between the two team's just a season ago was staggering. TCU went 13-2 overall and reached the CFP National Championship while Colorado was flailing with a 1-11 record. The two team's met in Boulder for the first game of that season, one which the Horned Frogs won 38-13.

This year's Colorado squad has a new makeup, with Sanders under center, two-way phenom Travis Hunter all over the field and head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father, running the team. With this in mind, Shedeur Sanders said that the team knew that they would emerge victorious.

Shedeur, Deion and Hunter were all with Division 1 FCS Jackson State in 2022, going 12-1 and winning the SWAC Championship. The move to Colorado made the Buffaloes one of the most talked about team's in college football but a quick turnaround wasn't necessarily expected.

While one victory doesn't automatically mean the Buffaloes are a true contender, the win was a statement nonetheless. Sanders had a monster day himself, going 38-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, had 11 catchers for 119 yards on offense while registering three tackles and making a clutch interception on defense.

The win validates the hype surrounding the team heading into the season and the Buffaloes have a prime opportunity to show what they can do at home when they host Nebraska September 9.