    Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter, Colorado Stun CFB Twitter with Upset of TCU in Debut

    Mike Chiari
Featured Columnist IV
September 2, 2023

    FORT WORTH, TX - SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.
    In an early candidate for the college football game of the year, the Colorado Buffaloes shocked the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs 45-42 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Forth Worth on Saturday in Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' debut as Colorado's head coach.

    Colorado prevailed in a game that featured nine lead changes and benefited from spectacular performances from two-way star Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and running back Dylan Edwards.

    A 46-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Edwards on a fourth-and-2 play with 4:25 remaining gave Colorado a 45-42 lead, and the Buffaloes defense stiffened to make a key stop to preserve the victory:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    DYLAN EDWARDS DOES IT AGAIN 😱<br><br>COLORADO TAKES BACK THE LEAD <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/bbjwLCLWwp">pic.twitter.com/bbjwLCLWwp</a>

    Sanders set a Colorado single-game record with 510 passing yards on 38-of-47 passing with four touchdowns, while Edwards had 159 total yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns.

    Hunter, who starred on both sides of the ball at wide receiver and cornerback, made 11 grabs for 119 yards on offense and recorded an interception on defense.

    Colorado and TCU could not have been at more opposite ends of the spectrum last season, as the Buffaloes went just 1-11, while TCU went 13-2 and reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

    Although the Horned Frogs lost several key players from last year's team, including quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller and wide receiver Quentin Johnson, there was seemingly very little separating the two teams Saturday, which elicited a ton of praise for Coach Prime on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    It cannot be understated what Deion Sanders did today.<br><br>To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season…<br><br>It's one thing to talk about it.<br>It's another to actually do it.<br><br>Wow.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Coach Prime has these boys ready!

    Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente

    It took all of 5 minutes to realize Colorado is for real. People who doubt Prime are morons

    NFL Draft Diamonds @DraftDiamonds

    Colorado is for real, whether you like it or not. I am glad they are fighting that is all you want to see

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Man!! <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> &amp; the Buffs look good man. Well coached, high paced &amp; play making so far.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Just incredible: Deion has turned the Colorado program upside down seemingly overnight and has the Buffaloes leading 20-17 at half at TCU on FOX. CU holding up in both lines. Travis Hunter starring both ways. Can he hold up? "He is HIM," Deion just said.

    Darrin Chiaverini @CoachChev6

    Hats off to Coach Prime and his staff and players!! This team is playing at a high level!! The Pride and Tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak!! 🦬🔥🦬🔥

    Courtney Deon @Coach_CourtneyB

    Prime got the world tuned in to watching COLORADO Football.....read that AGAIN.

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    PRIME GOT COLORADO LOOKING GOOD

    For as great of a coaching job as Sanders did Saturday, he was helped significantly by the play of two players who he brought with him from Colorado to Jackson State in Hunter and his son, Shedeur Sanders.

    Hunter shocked the college football world when he spurned top FBS schools to play under Sanders at Jackson State, but he stood out in a big way Saturday in his first game on the big stage.

    Playing both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter looked like an elite player on both sides of the ball, rightfully generating no shortage of hype on X:

    Emmanuel Acho @EmmanuelAcho

    OH MY GAWD!!!!!! TRAVIS HUNTER!!!! <br><br>Coach Prime was right- HE IS HIM!!!!

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    NFL scouts watching Travis Hunter <a href="https://t.co/RTuSZIla63">pic.twitter.com/RTuSZIla63</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Travis Hunter is a gift from the football GODS

    Jim Rome @jimrome

    Travis Hunter is uncommon among the uncommon

    Hunter did it all Saturday, including logging a highlight-reel interception by diving in front of what was seemingly a surefire touchdown in the third quarter, and reeling in a huge, 43-yard reception on a fourth-quarter drive that put the Buffs ahead:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    TRAVIS HUNTER<br><br>A STAR IS BORN FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> 🔥🦬 <a href="https://t.co/vz8vhUVrJ4">pic.twitter.com/vz8vhUVrJ4</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    ARE YOU SERIOUS?! <br><br>What a pass and what a catch by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/tzpOQFw8ce">pic.twitter.com/tzpOQFw8ce</a>

    As electric as Hunter was, it can be argued that Shedeur was just as impressive, going from an FCS quarterback last season to lighting up the reigning FBS national runner-up in the 2023 season opener.

    In addition to being accurate on throws to all levels, Sanders showed off incredible arm strength and often put passes right on his receivers in stride on his deep passes:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Shedeur Sanders with a DIME for <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/ulpFkpNqBT">pic.twitter.com/ulpFkpNqBT</a>

    He also excelled in clutch situations, including throwing a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. with 7:36 left to give the Buffaloes the lead, followed by the eventual game-winning touchdown to Edwards:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    COLORADO DOES IT AGAIN 🦬<br><br>WOW. <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/g9okkktH2t">pic.twitter.com/g9okkktH2t</a>

    Sanders' poise and accuracy had people buzzing on X, as did the fact that he turned in the best performance by a Colorado quarterback in years, and arguably of all time:

    Garrett Wilson @GarrettWilson_V

    Bra shedeur is one of them ones at qb.. everything look easy

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    The accuracy from Shedeur Sanders is SPECIAL. He is carving them up.

    NFL Draft Diamonds @DraftDiamonds

    Everyone is talking about Travis Hunter but let's talk about Deion's son Shedeur he looks like an NFL caliber QB. He has total control of the offense and is making great throws! I am super impressed

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Colorado hasn't had a 300+ yard passing game since October 2019<br><br>Shedeur Sanders did it in his debut👑 <a href="https://t.co/y6OvIp4H2s">pic.twitter.com/y6OvIp4H2s</a>

    Although he quickly turned things around at Jackson State, there were doubts entering the 2023 season regarding how fast Coach Prime would be able to change the culture at Colorado.

    The roster experienced unprecedented turnover, but it is clear that Sanders picked the right players to go to battle with during his first campaign in Boulder.

    Finishing with a .500 record this season would have been considered a massive step forward for Colorado, and while it still would be, the expectations have already changed.

    Given Sanders' coaching ability and the elite talent on his team, the Buffaloes have to be considered legitimate threats to win the Pac-12 this season.

    Colorado will have the opportunity to prove it is for real next Saturday when it hosts Nebraska in the first home game under Deion.