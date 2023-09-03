Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper RBs to Target in Updated Flex Rankings

0 of 4

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL may be trending toward the devaluing of running backs but fantasy football managers understand and recognize their importance, not just on the field but also in the stat lines.

From their ability to break off a big run to the big-play potential of a pass out of the backfield that goes for 60 or 70 yards and a score, they are arguably the dynamic playmakers on the field in any given game.

That running backs can influence scoring in fantasy in two different ways enhances their significance to any team manager hoping to win their league and the bragging rights that go along with it.

Until the sport changes and the role of the running back is either null and void or completely reimagined, it will continue to be the most coveted position in any fantasy draft. After all, the deeper a manager's running back roster, with quality beyond the big-name starters, the more successful a squad is likely to be.

With that in mind, here are a few sleeper candidates for the position to help secure your league championship, as well as an updated look at the 25 best FLEX players.