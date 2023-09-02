MLB Rumors: Orioles Claim Jorge López off Waivers; RP Was 2022 All-Star for BAL

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Jorge López is back with the Baltimore Orioles.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the organization had picked up the reliever off of waivers after he was made available by the Miami Marlins.

López was with the Orioles from 2020 to midway through 2022, the latter season seeing him earn an All-Star nod. He was traded at the 2022 deadline to the Minnesota Twins and was traded from the Twins to the Marlins at this years deadline.

The Orioles received Yennier Canó, among others, in the deal for López in 2022. Canó has gone on to be a key component of the Orioles bullpen and earned an All-Star nod this season.

López has been less effective his season, sporting a 6.13 ERA across 47 innings in 2023, but does have a 6-2 record. He also will provide depth to a bullpen that just lost Félix Bautista to a UCL injury.

If he can return to his form with the team in 2022, when he had a 1.68 ERA across 48.1 innings, then he could be a solid contributor to a pitching staff that currently ranks in the top half of the league.

Baltimore was showing strides in 2022 but still were outside of the playoffs by season's end. This season has been a true turning of the page as the team currently is 83-51 and possess the best record in the American League.