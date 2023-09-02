Colorado's Deion Sanders Jokes Travis Hunter Will Get Hot Tub on Plane After TCU Win

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards and added three tackles and a massive goal line interception to kill a TCU rally en route to leading the Buffaloes to a massive 45-42 upset win over the host and defending national champion runner-up Horned Frogs.

Naturally, it was a long day's work for Hunter, who played 110 snaps, per Tyler King of the Denver Gazette.

After the game, Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders joked in a postgame interview with FOX Sports' Jenny Taft that the team would put a hot tub on the plane for Hunter to recover.

"I don't know how many snaps he played, but we gonna put a hot tub on the plane for him to make sure he's straight.

Hunter certainly deserves one after a tremendous performance on a scorching-hot day in Forth Worth. The same goes for Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who completed 38-of-47 passes for 510 yards and four scores.

No one would have blamed Hunter for being tired after this game, but he told Taft that he's ready to go back out there.

At halftime, Hunter had already played over 60 snaps, and Taft asked Sanders about that. Coach Prime provided this response.

Shortly afterward, Hunter provided one of the plays of the game when he dove for an interception to kill off a 95-yard TCU drive with the Buffaloes up 24-21.

The two teams went back and forth before Sanders found running back Dylan Edwards for a 46-yard score:

Colorado's defense forced a turnover-on-downs, and the Buffaloes then ran out the clock in response for the massive win.

Sanders, Hunter and the rest of the Buffaloes entered the season with a tremendous amount of hype, and it's been realized after one week following a big win. Hunter also entered his name into the Heisman conversation thanks to his two-way prowess.

Colorado will now head home on Saturday for a game against Nebraska.