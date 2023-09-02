Report: Jets' Randall Cobb Fined $13,889 for Illegal Block on Giants' Bobby McCain

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Randall Cobb's wallet got a little lighter on Saturday.

The New York Jets wide receiver has been fined $13,889 for unnecessary roughness stemming from his illegal block on New York Giants defensive back Bobby McCain in the team's preseason finale last weekend, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

During New York's first drive against the Jets, Cobb was flagged after he leveled McCain with a blindside block as tight end Tyler Conklin tried to advance the ball upfield.

During the following episode of HBO's Hard Knocks, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was captured on video in the huddle after the play predicting that Cobb was going to be fined for the hit.

"Cobb, he got, lost all his f-----g training camp money," Rodgers joked. "What are you doing bro? This ain't 2014."

Cobb then tried to explain to his teammates that he "forgot" and "blacked out" because he hasn't "been able to hit nobody in a while."

With training camp complete and the Jets aiming to contend for a Super Bowl title this year, Cobb will be expected to avoid similar blocking penalties during the regular season.

Cobb joined the Jets after spending 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers. He's coming off a 2022 campaign in which he caught 34 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown in 13 games.

The 33-year-old figures to be a depth option for the Jets this season behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman.

New York opens Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.