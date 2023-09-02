Hulk Hogan Discusses Weight Loss After Abstaining from Alcohol for 8 Months

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said this week that he has lost 40 pounds since giving up alcohol eight months ago.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 70-year-old Hogan said he feels great and that quitting drinking has allowed him to have a healthier diet as well:

"It changed everything," Hogan said. "I wasn't eating late at night—I wasn't eating junk food anymore. I dropped like 40 pounds right away."

Hogan noted that the impetus for his lifestyle change was that he was "sick and tired of being sick and tired of myself."

Known by his many nicknames, including The Immortal One and The Hulkster, Hogan was an active wrestler in five different decades from 1977 to 2012.

His greatest success came in WWE, as he won the WWE Championship for the first time in 1984, which set the stage for the hugely successful Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection and the creation of WrestleMania.

During his most notable WWE stints from 1983 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2003, Hogan was a six-time WWE champion and established himself as arguably the most recognizable pro wrestler in history.

Hogan was also the top star in WCW from 1994 to 2000, holding the WCW world title on six occasions. He also turned heel and served as the leader of the nWo, which helped WCW Nitro beat WWE Raw in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks.

Due to numerous back surgeries, Hogan has not wrestled since 2012 when he was with TNA, and he currently serves as an ambassador for WWE.

Hogan has stayed busy lately, as he turned 70 last month and got engaged to be married to girlfriend Sky Daily in July.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.