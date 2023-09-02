Video: Michigan Offense Performs Jim Harbaugh Tribute amid HC's Suspension vs. ECU

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines offense paid tribute to suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh before its first play from scrimmage against East Carolina on Saturday.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy also wore a "Free Harbaugh" shirt during warmups:

Harbaugh, who wore the No. 4 while he was a player at Michigan, was suspended three games by the school after the NCAA Committee on Infractions rejected a four-game suspension agreed upon by Harbaugh and the NCAA after he was accused of recruiting violations.

Michigan instead self-imposed a suspension on Harbaugh, and his players don't seem particularly thrilled about that decision.

Alongside Saturday's game against East Carolina, Harbaugh will also miss matchups against UNLV and Bowling Green. He'll return for the school's first foray in Big Ten play this season against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 23.