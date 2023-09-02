X

    Video: Michigan Offense Performs Jim Harbaugh Tribute amid HC's Suspension vs. ECU

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 2, 2023

    ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 02: Donovan Edwards #1 of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-up before a college football game against the East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
    Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

    The Michigan Wolverines offense paid tribute to suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh before its first play from scrimmage against East Carolina on Saturday.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Michigan players hold up four fingers in a line formation to honor Jim Harbaugh 👀<br><br>Coach Harbaugh is suspended and is not present at the game.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bigtennetwork</a>)<a href="https://t.co/9vYh0f240n">pic.twitter.com/9vYh0f240n</a>

    Michigan Football @UMichFootball

    4 Coach Harbaugh 🚂 <a href="https://t.co/vQqQeVB4pK">pic.twitter.com/vQqQeVB4pK</a>

    Quarterback J.J. McCarthy also wore a "Free Harbaugh" shirt during warmups:

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    J.J. McCarthy is wearing a "FREE HARBAUGH" shirt while warming up for Michigan 〽️👀 <a href="https://t.co/tKbCQEsMj6">pic.twitter.com/tKbCQEsMj6</a>

    Harbaugh, who wore the No. 4 while he was a player at Michigan, was suspended three games by the school after the NCAA Committee on Infractions rejected a four-game suspension agreed upon by Harbaugh and the NCAA after he was accused of recruiting violations.

    Michigan instead self-imposed a suspension on Harbaugh, and his players don't seem particularly thrilled about that decision.

    Alongside Saturday's game against East Carolina, Harbaugh will also miss matchups against UNLV and Bowling Green. He'll return for the school's first foray in Big Ten play this season against Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 23.