Report: Iowa State OL Jake Remsburg Receives 6-Game Suspension amid Gambling Probe

Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg will reportedly be suspended six games by the NCAA for gambling violations, according to Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register.

Per that report, "Iowa State administrators would not confirm the news, nor would they comment on any other player involved in the state's sports gambling probe of student-athletes at ISU and Iowa."

Five current Iowa State players, all starters on last year's team, have been embroiled in that probe. Alongside Remsburg, quarterback Hunter Dekkers, running back Jirehl Brock, tight end DeShawn Hanika and defensive lineman Isaiah Lee have all been implicated.

Brock and Lee have already left the team.

While Remsburg bet on NCAA football and basketball games, he didn't wager on any events involving Iowa State. Dekkers, Hanika, Brock and Lee were all accused of placing wagers on Iowa State games, either football or basketball, which is punishable on the NCAA level by a permanent loss of eligibility.

Dekkers is accused of placing 26 bets on Iowa State games, including a 2021 football contest.

Per Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register, Brock allegedly wagered on four Iowa State football games—playing in two of them last season, against Kansas State and Iowa—and 13 Cyclones' basketball contests.

Lee allegedly bet 26 times on 12 Iowa State football contests.

Hanika allegedly placed 70 wagers on Iowa State basketball.

Remsburg allegedly wagered 273 times on college sports for a total of over $1,108, with six bets on college football or basketball.

In the NCAA's new wagering guidelines, any athlete found to be influencing the outcome of a game, providing insider information to bettors or placing wagers on any teams at their own school face a potential permanent loss of eligibility.

Betting on other sports but not on events involving an athlete's school could earn a suspension up to half the season. In Remsburg's case, that comes to six games.

"Iowa State has received the eligibility rulings from the NCAA's Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and shared those with impacted student-athletes," the school said in a statement. "As we have stated since the outset, we will not comment on any individual's case, however we will continue to support and stand our student-athletes if they elect to appeal their SAR decision."