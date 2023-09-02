Report: Army Eyed by AAC as SMU Replacement amid Conference Realignment Rumors

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The American Athletic Conference is reportedly targeting Army as a replacement for SMU in football.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Army became the AAC's top choice to be its 14th member in football on Friday after a call involving member school presidents and athletic directors.

Per Thamel, the ACC announced Friday that it plans to add SMU, Stanford and California to the conference next season, leaving the American Athletic Conference with just 13 teams in football.

If Army does join the AAC, it will be for football only, which is the same arrangement that rival Navy has with the conference.

