John Cena Endorses LA Knight and Biggest Takeaways from WWE Payback 2023 Results

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

A largely lackluster build didn't stop WWE from producing a well-received Payback 2023, continuing the company's streak of strong showings on pay-per-view this year.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus set the tone for the night with a hot Steel Cage clash, culminating in The Man emerging victorious and finally giving the WWE Hall of Famer her comeuppance.

Lynch wasted no time in announcing her intentions to challenge for championship gold, but not a title many would expect.

Payback host John Cena also made his presence felt in a major way by serving as special guest referee for The Miz vs. LA Knight and endorsing the latter following his win. Whether it was meant to plant the seeds for something bigger between the two remains to be seen.

The Judgment Day unseating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as undisputed WWE tag team champions was a significant shocker and shakes things up both within the tag team division and the faction itself.

From the endgame for the United States Championship to what's next for Lynch, these are the top takeaways from this year's Payback.