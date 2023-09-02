AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Ahead of All Out

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Rampage on September 1.

This is the final Rampage before Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, so not only did we see segments related to building up that show, but we also saw some of the fallout from last Sunday's All In PPV.

A battle royal was held with several tag teams to determine who would get to challenge Adam Cole and MJF for the ROH tag titles at All Out.

We also saw Nick Wayne team up with El Hijo Del Vikingo to take on Kip Sabian and Gringo Loco, "Hangman" Adam Page took on Bryan Keith, and Willow Nightingale teamed up with Skye Blue to take on Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during Friday's episode of Rampage.