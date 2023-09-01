Shams: Anthony Edwards 'Primed to Ascend to Superstar Status' by NBA Players, Coaches

Ariana Saigh/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards' performance at the 2023 FIBA World Cup has NBA players and coaches raving about his potential to ascend to stardom during the 2023-24 campaign.

Players and executives The Athletic's Shams Charania has spoken with believe Edwards "is primed to ascend to superstar status this season as the [Minnesota] Timberwolves hope to make noise in the West."

Edwards has been a leader for the United States in the World Cup, averaging 16.5 points, five rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games. He's coming off a 17-point performance against Montenegro in the second round on Friday.

The Timberwolves selected Edwards first overall in the 2020 draft and he enters 2023-24 coming off the best season of his career. In 79 games last season, he averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from deep.

Edwards is on the cusp of a true breakout season, and the Timberwolves will need him to excel this year if they hope to contend for one of the top spots in the Western Conference alongside the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.