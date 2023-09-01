WWE Rumors on John Cena's Return, Rey Mysterio's LWO; Seth Rollins Talks Roman Reigns

Scott Ehler

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena Reportedly May Make Multiple PLE Appearances Upon Return

John Cena is set to make his WWE return on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, marking his first of many SmackDown appearances over the next two months.

Cena may not be confined to the blue brand, though, as PWInsider.com (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that there has been talk of Cena appearing at both the Payback premium live event on Saturday and Fastlane in October.

While it has yet to be confirmed, WrestleVotes reported Thursday that there have been "rumblings" about Cena serving as the host for Payback.

If that is indeed the plan, it could potentially be announced during Cena's SmackDown appearance on Friday.

When Cena last showed up at a WWE show, it was an unannounced segment at Money in the Bank in London, and it saw Cena call for WrestleMania to be held in London one day.

Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller, who happens to have a Grayson Waller Effect segment scheduled for Payback with Cena's close friend, Cody Rhodes, as his guest.

If Cena potentially gets involved in that segment, it may be a way to set the stage for a match at Fastlane with Cena and Rhodes possibly teaming up to take on Waller and a partner, or simply just a single match between Cena and Waller.

Whatever the case, Cena is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, and it should be great for business having him back in the fold for an extended period of time.

WWE Reportedly Considering LWO Additions

WWE is reportedly considering an idea that would lead to the expansion of the LWO at some point in the future.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Upton), WWE has discussed a long-term plan that would see Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo join the group.

Once known as Los Lotharios, Garza and Carrillo have been undergoing a character change since getting sent back to NXT.

On this week's show, they ripped a Los Lotharios shirt and talked about the importance of coming from a famous wrestling family in Mexico, which suggests they will now be babyfaces committed to being champions.

While Garza and Carrillo figure to spend at least some time in NXT, joining LWO would be a sensible move once they are called back up to the main roster.

Led by Rey Mysterio, LWO has become a hugely popular stable in WWE with the former Legado del Fantasma made up of Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro turning face to aid Mysterio in his previous feud with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

Joining that group would likely prompt the WWE Universe to embrace Garza and Carrillo as well, and it would immediately strengthen Garza and Carrillo as well.

For now, Garza and Carrillo are poised for a successful run in NXT, and it wouldn't be surprising if they manage to win the NXT Tag Team Championships at some point.

Rollins Discusses Difference Between Him and Reigns as Champions

WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins compared himself and Roman Reigns during an appearance on After The Bell on Friday.

When asked about how he and his former Shield stablemate differ, Rollins discussed how his run as world heavyweight champion and Reigns' run as undisputed WWE universal champion are at different ends of the spectrum (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):

"The one thing that I think kind of doesn't get talked about or flies under the radar a little bit, and I don't mean this as a knock on Roman's schedule of choice or anything like that, but the actual visibility of the championships. And I mean physically seeing the title in person, on graphics, on TV every week. ... It almost feels like Roman Reigns is the championship as opposed to Roman Reigns is the champion. Whereas Seth Rollins is wearing the World Heavyweight Championship. I am representing the World Heavyweight Championship."

Reigns surpassed three years as world champion this week, further cementing one of the greatest title runs in WWE history.

As spectacular as his time at the top has been, Reigns does not appear on television every week, does not appear at every premium live event and only defends his title on occasion.

Conversely, Rollins is the inaugural world heavyweight champion, having beaten AJ Styles in a tournament final at Night of Champions in May.

Rollins is a weekly stalwart on Raw and has defended his title at PLE's on Raw and even on NXT during his relatively short reign.

In many ways, it felt like the creation of the World Heavyweight Championship was meant to create some balance in WWE since it allows a world title to always be present, even when Reigns isn't around.

Rollins has done an incredible job in that role, which is no surprise since he has long been one of WWE's top workhorses.

Both Reigns and Rollins are integral to WWE's success, but they contribute in different ways at this point in their respective careers.

