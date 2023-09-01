WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Payback

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Just one day ahead of Payback 2023, the September 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would feature two important returns as well as the final build to WWE's latest premium live event.



No one makes bigger appearances in WWE these days than John Cena. One of the all-time greats and a movie star to boot, The GOAT has promised eight weeks of appearances for the blue brand.



Following the latest Bloodline drama, Jimmy Uso would appear alone to address his brother Jey Uso leaving WWE. What is next for this family drama?



Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar would team together to shut up the loudmouth duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Who would gain an advantage ahead of Mysterio and Theory's United States Championship clash?



LA Knight and The Miz would face off one last time before their Saturday match. What would they say? Would they come to blows before the big night?



This show needed to be a big one, setting the final stage for Payback and beyond into the fall.

