WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights Ahead of Payback
Just one day ahead of Payback 2023, the September 1 edition of Friday Night SmackDown would feature two important returns as well as the final build to WWE's latest premium live event.
No one makes bigger appearances in WWE these days than John Cena. One of the all-time greats and a movie star to boot, The GOAT has promised eight weeks of appearances for the blue brand.
Following the latest Bloodline drama, Jimmy Uso would appear alone to address his brother Jey Uso leaving WWE. What is next for this family drama?
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar would team together to shut up the loudmouth duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Who would gain an advantage ahead of Mysterio and Theory's United States Championship clash?
LA Knight and The Miz would face off one last time before their Saturday match. What would they say? Would they come to blows before the big night?
This show needed to be a big one, setting the final stage for Payback and beyond into the fall.
John Cena Meets the New Jimmy Uso
- Cena promised to give thanks to the fans every time he appeared.
- JImmy came out to a new theme. Production make it extra confusing by taking 10 seconds to show who was coming out.
- The crowd chanted "We want Jey" after Jimmy came out.
- Jimmy called Cena and Roman Reigns the same. An angry Cena responded by saying "the wrong Uso quit".
- Jimmy stormed around backstage including disrespecting Mia Yim. AJ Styles stood up for Yim until Solo Sikoa wiped out The Phenomenal One. Sikoa told Jimmy he was still a part of The Bloodline, but Jimmy walked out with defiance.
John Cena announced he was the host of Payback 2023. Jimmy Uso interrupted to explain that all he did was for his brother Jey Uso. The two came to blows, and The GOAT laid out Jimmy with an Attitude Adjustment.
Cena may have held back here to let Jimmy stand out, but it was very clear that the heel won this battle. He was presented like a top act next to The GOAT and hardly looked out of place.
If Jimmy can defeat Cena one on one in a match after this, he will be quickly solidified in his own way as a singles star.
It is also a great sign that the crowd was fully behind Jey without him being in the arena. The Bloodline angle is finally truly producing stars, making both Usos into singles acts with high upside.
Grade
B
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar (w/ LWO) vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller
- Backstage, in a pre-match interview, Theory and Waller talked themselves up as the best tag team in WWE.
- Mysterio and Escobar were poised to work together to take down both heels with side-by-side topes, but Theory returned to the ring for a sneak attack. Escobar pushed Mysterio out of the way and took a hit to his knee that sealed the loss.
Austin Theory and Grayson Waller isolated Rey Mysterio in this match early until Santos Escobar made the save. The Aussie Icon took advantage of a shoulder tackle to the knee of Escobar to hit the Rolling Thunder from Down Under to steal the win.
This was a good match that sold the potential of Mysterio vs. Theory as a more complete match at Payback.
The former United States champion picks up a win ahead of his rematch against The Master of the 619, but more importantly, Waller picked up a decisive pinfall.
WWE has shown signs of getting behind The Aussie Icon, but he still has not won big matches on the main roster. This could be a signature victory down the road, particularly if he goes after the US Championship.
Escobar and Mysterio have stayed a cohesive unit despite the questionable booking that led to Mysterio taking his gold. This could be a sign that it will be The Master of the 619 and not Escobar that ultimately turns when the time is right.
Result
Waller and Theory def. Escobar and Mysterio by pinfall.
Grade
B
Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits Warn WWE About Their Championship Aspirations
- This sold-out crowd was loud for this segment, especially cheering for The All Mighty.
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn did not wait for the stable to head to the back before coming out for their match, clearly teasing a future contest.
Bobby Lashley explained that he aligned with The Street Profits because "real recognizes real". Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins gave The All Mighty thanks for helping them. Lashley warned that they were after "power, control and championships".
SmackDown has moved significantly slower than Raw with most angles, and this is no exception. Lashley and The Street Profits are easing their way up the ladder of success, waiting the right rivals.
This was a welcome moment of clarity as this stable clearly comes together to become a force that will be difficult to match.
The All Mighty showed be focus on Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship while Ford and Dawkins consider challenging Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.
Grade
B
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro
- Del Toro hit KO and Zayn with a sequence of kicks to send both men reeling.
- After the win, Zayn warned Judgment Day to bring everything they had to the fight of their lives at Payback.
Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens rolled through Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. While the LWO members got in a couple nice shots, it was all over after a pop-up powerbomb to Wilde. Zayn hit him with a Helluva Kick followed by a stunner from Owens to steal it.
While it makes sense for the Undisputed tag team champions to win dominantly just one day before a title defense, LWO needed more rub than they got. Two talented stars with plenty to prove, Wilde and Del Toro have been the odd men out in LWO.
They could not afford a loss, especially one in a match this short. The action was fine but hardly a showcase of anyone involved. It was just an easy booking option to remind people about Zayn and Owens vs. Judgment Day at Payback.
Result
Zayn and Owens def. Wilde and Del Toro by pinfall.
Grade
D
