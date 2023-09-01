Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner: 'We've Traded Away Too Many Guys the Last Few Years'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New York Yankees didn't make any major moves at the 2023 deadline.

That's because owner Hal Steinbrenner wanted to cultivate prospects after the team "traded away too many guys the last few years," Steinbrenner told the Associated Press' Mark Didtler Thursday.

"We'll learn a lot in September and we'll learn a lot in the spring," Steinbrenner said while visiting the team's minor league affiliate in Tampa, Florida. "That's why I didn't want to trade these guys away at the trade deadline. We've traded away too many guys the last few years. So, I think it will be exciting."

Since the Yankees came within one win of the World Series in 2017, the team has dealt top prospects in a bid to get over the top toward a championship. Those have included pitcher Ken Waldichuk, pitcher Janson Junk and outfielder Kevin Alcantara. The team also traded away pitcher Jordan Montgomery last season.

Now, after standing pat at the 2023 deadline, the Yankees are looking to debut the top prospects they kept in the pipeline after MLB rosters expand Friday.

The team plans to call up outfielder Jasson Domínguez and catcher Austin Wells, the team's second- and eighth-ranked prospects, respectively, per MLB.com.

No. 3 outfielder Everson Pereira already received his first call-up last week.

The Yankees are in danger of their first losing record since 1992, and after releasing Josh Donaldson have all but conceded the playoff race. But the major-league debut of three of the organization's top ten prospects will give the team something to build around as they look to improve from a season general manager Brian Cashman called "a disaster" last week.