White Sox Owner: Police Haven't Ruled Out Gunshots Came From Outside of Stadium

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

On Thursday, Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf spoke about the gunshots that wounded two women at the team's Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics.

"I spoke with Superintendent [Fred] Waller last night, and he authorized me to say that regardless of what anybody has said, up 'til now, they have not ruled out that the shots came from outside the ballpark," he said, per Jay Cohen of the Associated Press.

"They're still investigating. I don't want to get into specific facts while they're investigating, but we've really done a deep dive into this and I don't see any way in the world that the shots could have come from inside the ballpark. But let's let the police continue with their investigation."

Cohen noted Waller is the interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department and previously said investigators had almost completely ruled out that the gunshots came from outside the stadium even though the investigation remains ongoing.

The White Sox addressed where the gunshots may have originated from during their initial statement in the early hours of Saturday morning after the game.

"It is unclear to investigators whether the shots were fired from outside or inside the ballpark," the team's statement said, in part:

The initial police release said one woman was hospitalized in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, while another "sustained a graze wound to the abdomen" but refused medical attention.

Reinsdorf's comments came on the same day the team was introducing Chris Getz as the new vice president/general manager.

He was promoted from the assistant general manager and director of player development role after the White Sox parted ways with executive vice president Kenny Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn.

It has been a disappointing season for Chicago for a number of reasons. It is 53-81 and playing out the string of a lost campaign.