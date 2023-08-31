Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Hunter Renfroe Claimed off Waivers by Reds

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe have found a new home, and they are both headed to a team battling for a wild card spot.

The Cincinnati Reds claimed Bader from the New York Yankees and Renfroe from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and ESPN's Jesse Rogers first reported the news.

Bader, who joined the Yankees in a 2022 trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, had been in and out of the lineup for the struggling Bronx Bombers this year due to a number of injuries.

However, the 29-year-old has still put up some solid numbers, slashing .240/.278/.365 with seven home runs, 37 RBI and seven stolen bases in 84 games. He's mainly lauded for his defense, having won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the Cardinals, and his speed.

Renfroe, a big power bat, has jumped around the majors following a four-year stint with the San Diego Padres to begin his career in 2016. He played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020, Boston Red Sox in 2021, Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 and began the 2023 season with the Halos.

Renfroe was one of five Angels waived this week as the franchise continues to fall out of playoff contention, joining Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, Randal Grichuk and Matt Moore.

Like Bader, the 31-year-old is also having a solid season at the plate, slashing .242/.304/.434 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI in 126 games.

Both Bader and Renfroe will be solid additions to the Cincinnati outfield as the franchise aims to reach the postseason for the first time since the 2020 campaign. The Reds are currently one game back of a National League wild card berth with a 69-66 record.

With Jake Fraley, Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Matt McLain and Kevin Newman on the injured list, Bader and Renfroe should also see a decent amount of playing time in the next few weeks.