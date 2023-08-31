Mets Rumors: Ronny Mauricio, NY's No. 4 Prospect, to Be Called Up When Rosters Expand

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As the New York Mets continue to focus their attention on 2024 and beyond, the team is going to get a look at Ronny Mauricio for the final month of the regular season.

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are calling up the versatile infield prospect when rosters expand on Friday.

Mauricio is the team's fourth-ranked prospect and No. 91 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, per MLB.com.

