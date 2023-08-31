X

MLB

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Mets Rumors: Ronny Mauricio, NY's No. 4 Prospect, to Be Called Up When Rosters Expand

    Adam WellsAugust 31, 2023

    ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 25: Ronny Mauricio #2 of the Syracuse Mets in action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs during a game at Coca-Cola Park on July 25, 2023 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    As the New York Mets continue to focus their attention on 2024 and beyond, the team is going to get a look at Ronny Mauricio for the final month of the regular season.

    Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets are calling up the versatile infield prospect when rosters expand on Friday.

    Mauricio is the team's fourth-ranked prospect and No. 91 overall prospect in Major League Baseball, per MLB.com.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.