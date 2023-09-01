Biggest Risers and Fallers from B/R NBA Top 100

16 of 19

Russell Westbrook (87 to Out)

After ranking 30th in 2020-21, 33rd in 2021-22 and 87th last summer, Russell Westbrook has finally fallen out of the top 100 altogether.

And while he deserves a ton of credit for keeping the Los Angeles Clippers competitive after Paul George and Kawhi Leonard went down, it's hard to argue against his drop.

He hasn't had an above-average true shooting percentage since 2016-17. And he really hasn't been even close.

Jayson Tatum (7 to 5)

On the other end of the spectrum, 25-year-old Jayson Tatum is in the top five for the first time in his career.

He finished first in the league in defensive win shares in 2021-22 and then followed that up with a third-place finish in 2022-23. Add that to his career-high 30.1 points this season, and it's easy to see why he's the top-ranked wing.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (33 to 11)

At No. 11, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is knocking at the door of the top 10 after being ranked 33rd last year. And that leap from All-Star contender to All-NBA contender (and maybe even higher, in SGA's case) might be even tougher than the rises of players like Giddey or Banchero.

The top 30 to 40 in the NBA is as talent-rich as it's ever been, and pushing through that is impressive.

Gilgeous-Alexander's first-team All-NBA campaign in 2022-23 was undeniable, though. He averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks, and Michael Jordan is the only other player in NBA history to match or exceed all four marks in a single season (MJ did it twice).

Anthony Edwards (26 to 15)

The jump wasn't quite as big as SGA's, but Anthony Edwards traveled between the same general areas (All-Star contender to All-NBA contender).

And his rise came on the heels of another eye-opening playoff performance. In 11 career postseason games, Edwards is now averaging 28.1 points, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Jordan is the only player in league history to match or exceed Ant's totals in those four categories in his first 11 playoff games.

Aaron Gordon (93 to 65)

Aaron Gordon's willingness to accept a different role than what he might've imagined for himself when he was the fourth overall pick in 2014 was a huge part of the Nuggets' championship run.

With the Magic, Gordon often tried to operate as a ball-handling wing who put up plenty of jump shots. With Denver, particularly in 2022-23, he became one of the game's most dynamic rim runners and finishers while devoting plenty of energy to the defensive end.

Jamal Murray (37 to 16)

As @carbicc astutely pointed out on the platform formerly known as Twitter, "Jamal Murray is the only player in NBA history who people are telling him to prove it in the regular season."

Well, not us writers here at Bleacher Report.

After an absurd playoff run in which he averaged 26.1 points, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals on the way to a championship, it's clear that Murray is a top-20 to -25 talent, even if he doesn't always have his foot on the gas before the playoffs.

Beyond the players above, this year's top 100 gave us a bunch of moves that at least deserve a mention in passing.

Kristaps Porziņģis, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson all climbed at least 20 spots, while Jordan Poole, Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum all fell at least 20 spots.

Trae Young's drop from 12 to 30 probably came as something of a surprise too. He's one of the game's best offensive engines, but he may suddenly be facing a prove-it season (despite already making an Eastern Conference Finals).

Finally, some notable newcomers who could be mainstays on the list for the next few years include Jaden McDaniels, Keegan Murray, Jalen Williams and Alperen Şengün.