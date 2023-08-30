Bills' Stefon Diggs: It 'Means A Lot' to Be Named Team Captain After Offseason Rumors

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Despite a tumultuous offseason that included rumors of unhappiness with his role within the Buffalo Bills offense, star wide receiver Stefon Diggs still has the respect of his teammates.

Diggs was named a team captain for the third time as he enters his fourth year in Buffalo, and this time is likely particularly special for him.

"This is my fourth year with the Buffalo Bills, and this is my third star I got," Diggs told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News on Wednesday. "I got named a captain again. So, it means a lot to me."

Diggs' offseason got off to a rocky start when he missed practice during mandatory minicamp in June. Rumors of a deeper problem started to swirl when Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" about Diggs' absence and star quarterback Josh Allen said they were "working on some things non-football-related." However, the next day, McDermott said things between Diggs and Buffalo had been "resolved."

Earlier this month, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Diggs wanted out of Buffalo. However, Diggs wasted little time in refuting that report.

There haven't been any other offseason issues for Diggs, who said he has fully embraced his role as one of the leaders of the team.

"It means more now," Diggs said. "When it first happens, it's like you're wide-eyed and bushy-tailed, like, 'Damn, my teammates admire my work ethic and respect me.' And now at this point, building off that, it's like I'm earning that respect each and every year, to be a leader and be somebody that they can count on for leadership. And that's on and off the field, as far as how you lead by example."

In addition to Diggs, the other Bills team captains for this season are Allen, wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Von Miller, safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and linebacker and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich.

Buffalo will open the 2023 season on Sept. 11 in a Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets.