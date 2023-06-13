Josh Allen on Stefon Diggs Missing Bills Camp: We're Working on Non-Football Things

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

After star wide receiver Stefon Diggs no-showed the Buffalo Bills' mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen came to his defense and indicated that there may be off-field issues they have to get through.

When asked about Diggs' absence, Allen told reporters, "Internally, we're working on some things non-football related."

