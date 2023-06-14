Bills' Sean McDermott: I Feel Like Stefon Diggs Issues Are 'Resolved'

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

After Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs reported to mandatory minicamp on Wednesday, it appears things have smoothed over between him and the organization after he missed Tuesday's session.

"I feel like it's resolved," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters a day after he said he was "very concerned" over Diggs' absence.

Despite expressing his concern on Tuesday, McDermott went on to clarify that Diggs' absence was approved by him.

"It was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me," McDermott said. "And those conversations have gotten us to what I think, and believe, is a great spot."

When asked about why he said he was "very concerned" about Diggs not being present at Tuesday's session despite being excused, McDermott responded, "Whenever a player has something going on or who misses [practice] ... that's my sentiment with every player."

McDermott's comments Tuesday ignited speculation that Diggs was unhappy with his situation in Buffalo. After all, Diggs was seen yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sidelines during their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last season. He then left the locker room without speaking to reporters after the game.

Allen also indicated on Tuesday that there was an off-field issue that they needed to resolve, telling reporters, "Internally, we're working on some things non-football-related."

Now, it appears that all sides have worked through their issues and they're ready to move forward together. The Bills are chasing their fourth straight AFC East title and are hoping to make a deeper playoff run in 2023.