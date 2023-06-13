Stefon Diggs Not at Bills Mandatory Minicamp; HC Sean McDermott 'Very Concerned'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters he is "very concerned" about wide receiver Stefon Diggs' decision to skip the team's mandatory minicamp, which began Tuesday.

McDermott said Diggs is the only player on the roster who did not show up for the session. The three-time Pro Bowler has not taken part in any offseason activities, fueling speculation about his unhappiness in Buffalo.

However, Adisa Bakari—Diggs' agent—said that the wideout will be in Buffalo "for the entirety of the minicamp":

The situation is noteworthy because the issue at hand is not financial. The Bills signed Diggs to a four-year, $94 million contract extension last offseason, making him one of the NFL's highest-paid wide receivers. The deal carries $70 million in total guarantees and $48 million in fully guaranteed money, which are also strong numbers for his position group.

Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci of WGRZ reported Diggs was in Buffalo on Monday for medical testing, so it's possible his absence is injury-related. However, McDermott would be in the loop on any potential issue and almost certainly have conveyed Diggs' absence was injury-related if that were the case.

It's worth noting the last time we saw Diggs on the field he was berating Josh Allen on the sidelines as the Bills were losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Diggs left the locker room almost immediately after the loss.

"It was just disappointing," Diggs said on the Dan Patrick Show in February. "Everybody really put in the grand scheme of things of how long a year is and our year was damn sure, I mean just felt that much longer with everything we had to go through and endure. Just utter disappointment, frustrated, and it was like, well s--t we did all this for this. It seemed just like a little bit not real."

Diggs will be subject to fines of around $98,000 if he misses the entire minicamp. Those penalties would significantly increase if he decides to sit out training camp, which gets underway next month.