Mets Rumors: 'Handful' of Players to Appeal for Pete Alonso Return amid Trade Buzz

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Multiple New York Mets players have reportedly made direct appeals to owner Steve Cohen asking him not to trade first baseman Pete Alonso this offseason.

Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reported players have said Alonso is a "hard worker and fun-loving, terrific at what he does, handles playing in New York with aplomb, a glue guy of the clubhouse and a special member of the team's core."

Those thoughts run contrary to rumors that Alonso's presence is "toxic" in the Mets clubhouse.

