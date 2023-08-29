Yankees Rumors: Jasson Dominguez 2023 Promotion Considered, Hal Steinbrenner Involved

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Yankees fans may get a little taste of the future sooner than anticipated.

The Bronx Bombers are considering promoting top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez when rosters expand on Friday, and the discussions have reached "as high as owner Hal Steinbrenner," according to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

Dominguez is New York's No. 2 ranked prospect behind outfielder Spencer Jones, according to MLB.com. He has been on the major league radar since signing with the Yankees for $5.1 million in 2019.

The 20-year-old switch hitter began the 2023 campaign with the Double-A Somerset Patriots. In 109 games with the club, he slashed .254/.367/.414 with 15 home runs, 66 RBI and 37 stolen bases.

Dominguez was recently promoted to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, and he's off to a hot start with the club, slashing .478/.556/.652 with 10 RBI and one stolen base in seven games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently told reporters that he's excited to see what Dominguez can do once he makes the leap to the bigs.

"I'm in the camp that I think he's going to be a really good player in this league," Boone said. "I think he's a really special talent. … Obviously he impacts the ball and is athletic and can run, but I like the fact that at a very young age, he can really control the strike zone.

"Hopefully that's something that when he does get up here, it will really be something that serves him well."

With the Yankees in the midst of a disappointing season, it's no surprise the organization is considering bringing up some young talent. New York entered Tuesday 11 games back of an American League wild card spot with a 63-68 record.

In addition to Dominguez, Kuty reports that the Yankees are also considering catcher Austin Wells as a September call-up.