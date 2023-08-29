Shinsuke Nakamura Ready for Gold, Payback Shaping Up as a Dud, More WWE Raw TakesAugust 29, 2023
Shinsuke Nakamura Ready for Gold, Payback Shaping Up as a Dud, More WWE Raw Takes
It may not have felt like it, but the August 28 edition of WWE Raw was the go-home show for the red brand ahead of Payback 2023.
The company has struggled to build a truly engaging card for Saturday's pay-per-view, including a failure to capitalize on the hype surrounding Gunther vs. Chad Gable.
However, the top names continue to deliver. Damian Priest picked up another crucial win ahead of he and Finn Bálor challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a Steel City Street Fight at Payback.
Shinsuke Nakamura stalked Seth Rollins, taking him out again by attacking his injured back. He also cut a promo in Japanese, promising to permanently injure the world heavyweight champion.
The Miz dressed up like LA Knight before responding to his promo from Friday's SmackDown. The two look poised to settle their rivalry on Saturday.
This wasn't the best week of Raw, but it set the stage for some important decisions to be made at Payback.
Payback Shaping Up to Be a Filler Show
WWE has delivered a stellar run of premium live events in 2023, but Payback could be the night that breaks that streak. The company has taken a big risk by leaving several big stories off the card.
The Bloodline will be absent from the show despite some major fallout from SummerSlam 2023 still being unresolved.
Raw's hottest angle, Gunther vs. Chad Gable, continues to deliver the best moments on the red brand, but the Intercontinental Championship rematch will be happening next Monday instead of at Payback.
The SmackDown women's division has no announced matches for the card despite the intrigue of Iyo Sky as champion and the growing tension between Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.
While there are certainly some exciting matches promised for Saturday, including Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, the PPV is shaping up to be a filler event.
It is unlikely any titles will change hands, so WWE will rely upon The Judgment Day to carry the night in terms of high-profile angles.
The Miz Has Been the Perfect LA Knight Rival
WWE has truly accepted LA Knight's popularity as of late, realizing he is a future top star for the company. However, the stories are not set yet for him to feud at the top of the card.
In the meantime, WWE has called an audible and pitted him against The Miz. While The A-Lister facing new and returning stars has become a running trend, no one has fit better with The Megastar.
After Knight's impassioned promo on Friday's SmackDown, The A-Lister responded with his own biting retort on Monday night, complete with his opponent's attire.
This feud is showing what The Miz does best, highlighting how he can rise to the level of his competition on the mic and in the ring.
While Knight vs. Miz is unlikely to be a show-stealer, it will be an important next step in building The Megastar as a household name.
Shinsuke Nakamura Ready to Win World Heavyweight Championship at Payback
If any big moment is to come at Payback, it will involved the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins has been a great titleholder but doesn't need the gold anymore.
However, his latest rival needs the belt more than anything. Shinsuke Nakamura feels more dangerous than ever, cutting scathing promos on The Visionary in Japanese that underline his ruthless intentions toward the champion.
The time is right, and there may not be another chance to commit to the 43-year-old Nakamura.
If The Artist cannot defeat Rollins at Payback, it's likely Damian Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract soon, and the Japanese Superstar will be left outside the title picture again.
This would be the perfect moment to crown a great veteran who looks poised for the best run of his career. Rollins will remain a top star without the gold, while Nakamura will finally reach his full potential
Finn Bálor or Damian Priest Must Leave The Judgment Day After Payback
The Judgment Day has dominated Raw for a while, but not everything has clicked into place yet. That can change at Payback.
WWE has shown clearly that this group will not find success with both Damian Priest and Finn Bálor on the same side. Hopefully, the break-up will come by the end of Payback.
In many ways, Saturday's event has been set up as the night of The Judgment Day. If Bálor and Priest do win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, every member of the group would have gold.
However, all indications point to a loss for The Prince and The Archer of Infamy. And this group cannot afford another loss at this stage without making a change.
Fans will continue to buy The Judgment Day as a dangerous force once Bálor or Priest are kicked out. The Irishman can form a new group with countryman JD McDonagh, or the latter can cash in his MITB briefcase and become a world champion in his own right.