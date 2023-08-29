Shinsuke Nakamura Ready for Gold, Payback Shaping Up as a Dud, More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com.

It may not have felt like it, but the August 28 edition of WWE Raw was the go-home show for the red brand ahead of Payback 2023.



The company has struggled to build a truly engaging card for Saturday's pay-per-view, including a failure to capitalize on the hype surrounding Gunther vs. Chad Gable.



However, the top names continue to deliver. Damian Priest picked up another crucial win ahead of he and Finn Bálor challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a Steel City Street Fight at Payback.



Shinsuke Nakamura stalked Seth Rollins, taking him out again by attacking his injured back. He also cut a promo in Japanese, promising to permanently injure the world heavyweight champion.



The Miz dressed up like LA Knight before responding to his promo from Friday's SmackDown. The two look poised to settle their rivalry on Saturday.



This wasn't the best week of Raw, but it set the stage for some important decisions to be made at Payback.

