Astros' Jose Altuve Applauded by MLB Fans After Hitting 1st Career Cycle vs. Red Sox

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has accomplished a lot over his career, but he managed to do something he's never done before on Monday.

The 13-year veteran hit for the cycle for the first time in his career in Houston's 13-5 win against the Boston Red Sox, going 4-for-6 with four RBI and four runs. He completed the cycle with a two-run home run in the eighth inning that gave the Astros a 13-4 lead.

Not only was it the first cycle of Altuve's career, it was the first cycle for a Houston player since 2013. It's just the ninth cycle in franchise history.

Fans online were excited to see Altuve add another feat to his list of career highlights:

A two-time World Series champion and the 2017 American League MVP, Altuve is enjoying a strong season. While he's missed time with injuries to his hand and his oblique, he was slashing .314/.409/.500 in 61 games entering Monday. It's his highest batting average since 2018, and he's set to gain some percentage points after hitting for the cycle.

The Astros improved to 75-58 after Monday's win, maintaining its position in the race for an AL wild-card spot and remaining in the hunt for a division title in the AL West, where the top three teams in the standings are separated by one game.