Video: Cubs' 1st Pitch Thrown by Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean After 104th Birthday

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Sister Jean brought the heat at The Friendly Confines Monday night.

The famous nun from Loyola Chicago turned 104 this August and got a chance to show off at Wrigley Field as she threw the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sister Jean wound up and fired the ball to Cubs Mascot Clark the Club and it appeared to be a solid strike.

This isn't her first rodeo with throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley as she also celebrated her 103rd birthday in similar fashion.

She came to fame during the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball tournament as a supporter of the Loyola Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four.