    Video: Loyola Chicago's Sister Jean Celebrates 104th Birthday

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 18: Dolores Schmidt "Sister Jean" of the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team poses with a Cubs jersey given to her by manager Joe Maddon before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
    Loyola Chicago's last national championship in men's basketball was 60 years ago.

    The team's most famous fan surely remembers it well.

    That is because Sister Jean was 44 years old in 1963, which is the year the Ramblers won it all. On Monday, she turned 104 years old and had quite the celebration:

    Loyola University Chicago @LoyolaChicago

    Happy 104th Birthday, Sister Jean! <a href="https://t.co/HP42ysHtf8">pic.twitter.com/HP42ysHtf8</a>

    Loyola University Chicago @LoyolaChicago

    Join us in wishing Sister Jean a Happy 104th Birthday today! <a href="https://t.co/meYPFy4hEL">pic.twitter.com/meYPFy4hEL</a>

    Sister Jean became a national phenomenon during Loyola's run to the Final Four as a Cinderella story in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament. While cameras consistently showed her in the crowd at the games, she also gave pregame speeches and was seen as an inspirational figure.

    She even threw out the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field:

    Loyola wasn't just a one-year wonder, as it also reached the Sweet 16 in 2021 and made the Big Dance in 2022 with Sister Jean cheering the team on.

    She will surely be ready to go when the 2023-24 season starts as well.