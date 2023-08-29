WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 29

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com.

The August 29 edition of WWE NXT was set up as the first step in building the future of the gold brand.



Tiffany Stratton's next challenger would be determined in a Fatal 4-Way match. Only one woman would emerge from the battle of Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin and Kiana James.



The Creed Brothers would fight for their NXT future, facing The Dyad in a steel cage match. Would Julius and Brutus Creed be able to win their jobs back and put the feud with Joe Gacy and Schism to bed?



Eddy Thorpe wanted revenge against Dijak after their brutal first encounter. Could he conquer the most dangerous rival of his WWE career to date?



The Global Heritage Invitational would begin to crown the next challenger to Noam Dar's Heritage Cup. In the first matches, Nathan Frazer would battle Joe Coffey, and Butch would make his return to NXT to face Charlie Dempsey.



This night was loaded with great wrestling, and the results could set a tone that would extend all the way to No Mercy at the end of September.

