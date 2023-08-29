WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 29

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Aug. 29August 29, 2023
The August 29 edition of WWE NXT was set up as the first step in building the future of the gold brand.
Tiffany Stratton's next challenger would be determined in a Fatal 4-Way match. Only one woman would emerge from the battle of Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, Gigi Dolin and Kiana James.
The Creed Brothers would fight for their NXT future, facing The Dyad in a steel cage match. Would Julius and Brutus Creed be able to win their jobs back and put the feud with Joe Gacy and Schism to bed?
Eddy Thorpe wanted revenge against Dijak after their brutal first encounter. Could he conquer the most dangerous rival of his WWE career to date?
The Global Heritage Invitational would begin to crown the next challenger to Noam Dar's Heritage Cup. In the first matches, Nathan Frazer would battle Joe Coffey, and Butch would make his return to NXT to face Charlie Dempsey.
This night was loaded with great wrestling, and the results could set a tone that would extend all the way to No Mercy at the end of September.
Steel Cage: The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad (w/ Schism)
- With Fowler in an ankle lock, Julius used just one arm to powerbomb Reid in one of the most impressive moves he has done so far.
- Brutus finally returned and ripped the door off the cage to get into the action. He then used the door as a weapon against The Dyad.
- Ava walked out after the loss, and Ivy Nile came out to celebrate.
Schism followers grabbed Brutus Creed and carried him away, leaving Julius Creed alone against Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler.
Steel cage matches have become very similar over the years, but it is obvious that everyone involved wanted to do something unique. This match never relied on the cage escape option or had anyone but the competitors step into the cage.
From keeping Brutus out of the action for a while to the use of the cage door as a weapon, this match was wild, building to a furious climax that had the crowd on their feet.
These teams have always had great chemistry, but this was their best match together and likely their last. It was one of the best matches on NXT television in a while.
The balance in NXT is restored, and NXT has a chance to put The Creeds right back in title contention. Hopefully, the Schism story is over for Diamond Mine.
Result
The Creed Brothers def. The Dyad by double pinfall and have been reinstated.
Grade
A
Notable Moments
Global Heritage Invitational: Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/ Drew Gulak & Damon Kemp)
- Group A: Charlie Dempsey, Butch, Tyler Bate and Axiom.
- Group B: Nathan Frazer, Joe Coffey, Duke Hudson and Akira Tozawa.
- Meta-Four watched the match from what was once The Toxic Lounge.
- Butch landed on his feet off a superplex attempt then snapped the fingers of Dempsey.
Before the match, NXT showed a video package, highlighting the rules of the Invitational as a round-robin format very similar to the G1 Climax in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but shorter. The participants were also confirmed:
Dempsey could not keep up with the technical offense of Butch, who put him away with the Bitter End.
This was a fine match but not long enough as an introduction to the Global Heritage Invitational. Butch and Dempsey worked smoothly together with under five minutes.
It would not be surprising if the former Pete Dunne won his group, even with great competition. This is a chance to really rebuild him while he is stuck in tag team action on SmackDown.
Result
Butch def. Dempsey by pinfall to earn two points in Group A.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Ilja Dragunov Faces a New Challenge in Oro Mensah
- Dragunov showed respect to Trick Williams for stepping up, even if he lost.
- The Street Profits made a surprise appearance to congratulate Melo, who walked away to focus on The Mad Dragon. They also challenged The Family. Dana Brooke, Kelani Jordan, Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice brawled behind them.
- Later, Melo asked Trick if he thought he could beat Dragunov. His friend confirmed that he knew he could beat The Mad Dragon.
- Dragon Lee wanted the next shot at the NXT North American Championship. Mustafa Ali interrupted to lay his own claim to the title.
- Von Wagner laid out a challenge to Bron Breakker for a No Disqualification match next week. Later, Breakker warned Baron Corbin to stay out of his business.
Ilja Dragunov tried to lay out a challenge to Carmelo Hayes. Noam Dar and Meta-Four interrupted to talk up The Scottish Supernova. Oro Mensah agreed to a match with The Mad Dragon next week before the two brawled.
Meta-Four remains one of the most entertaining acts in NXT. It did not make sense for them to pick a fight with Dragunov, but it gives Mensah more spotlight. He should have a good match with The Mad Dragon.
WWE is clearly setting the stage for the Melo vs. Dragunov rematch. However, it should not happen until No Mercy, so the next few weeks will focus on building rather than rushing the match.
Grade
C+
Notable Moments
Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice
- The crowd was fully behind Vice while booing Brooke when she got involved.
- After the loss, Brooke screamed in frustration about another failure.
Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice looked like a lethal combination while Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan could not match their team chemistry. Vice and Lopez hit a combination roundhouse kick and spinebuster on Jordan to win.
This was a fine match, but no one looked polished in the ring. Everyone was rushing to get in their spots. Brooke and Jordan are not as cohesive a team as they should be given their similar backgrounds.
Vice and Lopez are building some credibility as a team. They could be an interesting challenge for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven at the right moment.
Result
Lopez and Vice def. Brooke and Jordan by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Notable Moments
Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe
- This match started off fast as both went for their finishers, but they were countered.
- Hard Justice took off his belt as a weapon. Both tried to use it against the other, but neither could land the shot until the finish.
Dijak tried every shortcut to hurt Eddy Thorpe. It paid off as he used a steel chair to distract the referee. This allowed him to knock out his rival with a belt-loaded fist and hit the discus big boot to win.
Twice now, Hard Justice has picked up the victory over Thorpe, but this time, it was especially messy. Given the dirty finish, Thorpe will get one more shot, and it should have a stipulation. The best option would be a bull rope match or something similar.
That should allow Thorpe to win the most important match, perhaps on a big stage like No Mercy. While the first two matches have been too short to shine, a third bout at a premium live event could steal the show.
Result
Dijak def. Thorpe by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments