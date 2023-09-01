2023 College Football Week 1 Upsets That Could Actually Happen

0 of 9

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

College football provides weekly hijinks. The moment you think you've got everything figured out, here comes a colossal curveball thrown with a pigskin right between the eyes.

Bettors know that's why there are big buildings and bright lights in Las Vegas.

So with the full slate of college football already getting cranked up last night, get ready for some upsets because they're coming, whether to your team or a rival near you. They're on their way, and some may just come this weekend.

Who are the most likely candidates to get toppled?

Several teams should be on upset alert. And while you may read this and think, "OMG, Brad is picking these upsets!!" think again. This isn't about upsets that will happen, but these certainly could. Mark them down if you want some intriguing weekend watches.

To make this list, a team had to be at least a six-point underdog and couldn't have played last night. The lines on DraftKings.com were taken on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are some upsets that could happen during Week 1, and a couple of high-profile teams need to be on top of their game to keep it from happening.

All times are Eastern.