Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury; Likely Out 2024

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

It appears Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin likely will not take the mound again until 2025.

On Monday, the Dodgers announced Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery. The procedure will happen Friday, and Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register suggested the right-hander is "very unlikely" to pitch again in 2024.

Dodgers insider Matthew Moreno noted Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said such a suggestion is "fair."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.