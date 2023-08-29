B/R's 2023 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Players to Watch in Week 1

0 of 4

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Heisman Trophy discussions begins with the historic question: Can he do it again?

Last season, Alabama's Bryce Young had a chance at a repeat Heisman win. That chase for history will be a primary storyline around USC signal-caller Caleb Williams during the 2023 campaign.

As always, though, there's a deep field of contenders.

Bleacher Report will break down the Heisman race on a weekly basis throughout the regular season. That update will arrive on Tuesdays and include game reviews and previews, along with historical context.

The list of Heisman hopefuls will narrow quickly. To start the season, however, we're casting a wide net of players whom you should know.