College Football Picks Week 1: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While an appetizing batch of games is already in the books, the 2023 college football season really gets rolling with a Week 1 feast.



Nearly the entire top 25 will take to the gridiron this weekend, including No. 6 USC, which already opened its campaign with Saturday's 56-28 triumph over San Jose State.



A lot of the upcoming slate looks lopsided on paper, but the football gods always seem to have a few tricks up their sleeve, so who knows? After laying out the upcoming schedule and latest lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, we'll dive into intriguing matchups and predict how they'll play out.

