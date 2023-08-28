CFB

    College Football Picks Week 1: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 28, 2023

    0 of 3

      LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) rolls out to throw a pass during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      While an appetizing batch of games is already in the books, the 2023 college football season really gets rolling with a Week 1 feast.

      Nearly the entire top 25 will take to the gridiron this weekend, including No. 6 USC, which already opened its campaign with Saturday's 56-28 triumph over San Jose State.

      A lot of the upcoming slate looks lopsided on paper, but the football gods always seem to have a few tricks up their sleeve, so who knows? After laying out the upcoming schedule and latest lines from DraftKings Sportsbook, we'll dive into intriguing matchups and predict how they'll play out.

    Week 1 Schedule, Latest Lines

    1 of 3

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - APRIL 15: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks off the field following the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 15, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/Getty Images

      Thursday, Aug. 31

      Florida at No. 14 Utah, 8 p.m. ET | Utah -6.5

      Saturday, Sept. 2

      East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan, Noon ET | Michigan -36

      Virginia vs. No. 12 Tennessee (Nashville, Tenn.), Noon ET | Tennessee -28

      Colorado at No. 17 TCU, Noon ET | TCU -21

      Arkansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma, Noon ET | Oklahoma -35

      Utah State at No. 25 Iowa, Noon ET | Iowa -25.5

      Mercer at No. 22 Ole Miss, 2 p.m. ET | No line

      Portland State at No. 15 Oregon, 3 p.m. ET | No line

      No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET | Ohio State -30

      Boise State at No. 10 Washington, 3:30 p.m. ET | Washington -14

      Rice at No. 11 Texas, 3:30 p.m. ET | Texas -35

      Tennessee State at No. 13 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET | No line

      Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET | Wisconsin -27.5

      UT Martin at No. 1 Georgia, 6 p.m. ET | No line

      Nevada at No. 6 USC, 6:30 p.m. ET | USC -38.5

      SE Missouri State at No. 16 Kansas State, 7 p.m. ET | No line

      New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M, 7 p.m. ET | Texas A&M -38

      Middle Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. ET | Alabama -39.5

      West Virginia at No. 7 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET | Penn State -20.5

      No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m. ET | North Carolina -2.5

      South Alabama at No. 24 Tulane, 8 p.m. ET | Tulane -6.5

      Sunday, Sept. 3

      No. 18 Oregon State at San Jose State, 3:30 p.m. ET | Oregon State -16.5

      No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State (Orlando, Fla.), 7:30 p.m. ET | LSU -2.5

      Monday, Sept. 4

      No. 9 Clemson at Duke, 8 p.m. ET | Clemson -12.5

    No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina

    2 of 3

      SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 28: North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass during the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl football game between the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 28, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Justin Fine/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      If this game isn't prominently placed on your Week 1 watch guide, then you should scrap whatever you've started and do it over.

      This has a decent chance of being college football's best game this weekend, and it could be full of fireworks.

      North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is one of the top prospects for the 2024 NFL draft. His counterpart, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, still has plenty of pro potential despite taking a touch longer to get to the league than expected.

      Offense will be the story throughout this contest, though a timely defensive stand may ultimately decide it. It feels like a coin flip, but Maye gives the Tar Heels the edge.

      Prediction: North Carolina 45, South Carolina 38

    No. 5 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida State

    3 of 3

      ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the SEC Championship football game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on December 3rd, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      In terms of season-long significance, no Week 1 matchup comes close to the this. Two top-10 teams on opening weekend? Sign us up.

      The Tigers and Seminoles are both legitimate championship contenders. Or it feels that way for now, at least. Come Monday night, though, one team's hopes of a dream season will seem a lot more realistic than the other's.

      LSU will look to control the ground game on both sides of the ball. Do that, and the Tigers should have done enough to win. But Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis can do it all, and he has playmakers around him like 6'7" receiver Johnny Wilson and Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman.

      Because these teams are so evenly matched, it could go either way, but our crystal ball sees the Tigers squeaking by, thanks to late-game heroics from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

      Prediction: LSU 27, Florida State 24

