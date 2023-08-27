X

MLB

    Noah Syndergaard DFA'd by Guardians After Midseason Trade from Dodgers

    Julia StumbaughAugust 27, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 22: Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Progressive Field on August 22, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    Noah Syndergaard has been designated for assignment from the Cleveland Guardians, MLB insider Robert Murray and MLB.com's Julia Kreuz reported.

    Syndergaard gave up five runs on four hits and three walks, also recording three strikeouts, in six innings during the Guardians' 10-7 Sunday win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

    The Guardians acquired Syndergaard in July in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario, but he has been inconsistent through six starts.

    Cal Quantrill is expected to return soon from a rehab assignment for a shoulder injury and could fill Syndergaard's spot in the starting rotation.

