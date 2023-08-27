Noah Syndergaard DFA'd by Guardians After Midseason Trade from Dodgers

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard has been designated for assignment from the Cleveland Guardians, MLB insider Robert Murray and MLB.com's Julia Kreuz reported.

Syndergaard gave up five runs on four hits and three walks, also recording three strikeouts, in six innings during the Guardians' 10-7 Sunday win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Guardians acquired Syndergaard in July in exchange for shortstop Amed Rosario, but he has been inconsistent through six starts.

Cal Quantrill is expected to return soon from a rehab assignment for a shoulder injury and could fill Syndergaard's spot in the starting rotation.

