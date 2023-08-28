B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 0

0 of 5

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The offseason is but a memory. Week 0, that blessed Saturday, rang in the return of college football in 2023.

Sure, a seven-game schedule didn't lead to a wide range of tension. Notre Dame and USC were the only ranked teams on the field, and the next-biggest game—short of your own fandom, perhaps—included either Ohio and San Diego State or Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

But it was real, actual football for an entire day.

Here at Weekly Awards, we celebrate it all. We mention the usual suspects like Sam Hartman and Caleb Williams, but there's room to praise UMass and Jacksonville State while looking at strange box scores.

That's all ahead in our Week 0 rundown.