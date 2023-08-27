Angels Pitcher Chase Silseth Exits After Being Struck in Head by Teammate's Throw

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A scary sight occurred tonight in Flushing as Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth exited the game in the fourth inning after being struck in the back of the head by an errant throw.

The injury occurred as first baseman Trey Cabbage fired the ball towards third base in an attempt to catch a stealing Francisco Lindor. The ball ricocheted off of Silseth's head towards the dugouts, which allowed Lindor to score on the throwing error.

Silseth dropped to the ground after taking a few steps and was there for several minutes before he was helped off of the field. No update has been provided on his condition thus far.

Silseth is in his second season with the Angels and sports a 4-1 record with a 3.91 ERA. The team would go on to win the game 5-3.