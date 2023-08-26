4 People Hospitalized with Gunshot Wounds After Shooting at Oklahoma HS Football Game

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Four people were shot at a high school football game on Friday night in Choctaw, Oklahoma.

Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall told reporters officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:30 p.m. local time during a game between Choctaw High School and Del City High School.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, and one of them was released after being treated with a wound to her thigh.

Marshall noted she didn't know the condition of the other three victims. She added at least one of the victims was a student. Police don't have a suspect in custody and they believe the shooter ran off.

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger said off-duty officers were at the game to provide security, and one of them fired his weapon.

"A Del City officer was involved in the shooting," Berger said. "As far as who or if he hit anything ... I really don't know at this point."

David Reid and Rick Cobb, the superintendents of Choctaw-Nicoma Park Schools and Mid-Del Schools, issued a joint statement in the wake of the shooting (h/t Jonathan Greco of KOCO News).

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected by tonight's incident," the statement said. "Both districts are working jointly with the police presence from Choctaw, Del City and Oklahoma County in an ongoing investigation. The police will provide further details as they become available."

Greco noted everyone who was on the field at the time of the shooting was unharmed. Mark Rodgers, who was covering the game, told Greco the shots occurred with around five minutes remaining in the third quarter and it started in the northeast corner of the stadium.