B/R Experts' Bold Predictions for the 2023 College Football Season

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Are you ready for some football?

All the storylines have been hashed and rehashed, and the time for talking is (almost) over. With Week Zero games behind us, the full slate begins this week.

We all know we're in store for shocking shenanigans. When has college football failed to entertain us? Or provide us massive upsets? Or launch quests for glass slippers at Cinderella's favorite gridiron shop near you?

With college football season comes bold predictions, and while everybody gets their dander up for preseason hot takes, it's all part of the fun. Bleacher Report's college football experts—Morgan Moriarty, Adam Kramer, David Kenyon, Brad Shepard and Joel Reuter—had to get on it, didn't we?

There's quite a lot of love for the Pac-12's swan song, and the SEC takes a back seat in this boldness. But that's part of the allure, right? After all, it's no fun picking Georgia to three-peat or Caleb Williams to roll to his second consecutive Heisman Trophy, is it? Where's the creativity?

Each of us grabbed our biggest hot-take ladle to stir the pot before the season with a bold prediction. Here they are.