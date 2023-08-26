2 Fans Injured in Shooting at White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field, Police Investigating

Jamie Sabau

A shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field during Friday's game between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox left two fans with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chicago Police Department confirmed two women sustained injuries as a result of the shooting, with one transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound in her leg.

The other victim, a 26-year-old woman, refused medical attention with a "graze wound" to the abdomen.

Police are investigating the incident. The White Sox said in a statement it's "unclear to investigators" if the shots were fired from inside of the stadium, and team security confirmed there wasn't any altercation leading up to the shooting.

Tom Miller, a fan who attended the game, told John Garcia and Christian Piekos of ABC 7 said he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting is believed to have occurred in the left-field bleachers but didn't see or hear anything before one of the women started bleeding from the leg:

"It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg. There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure. And all of a sudden security was there and they kicked us out."

One eyewitness told Fox 32 in Chicago (h/t The Athletic) the incident occurred in the third inning. They also said fans were told to go to a different gate, "stood at that gate for at least four or five innings" and were asked if they had seen or heard anything. The eyewitness also said they had to pass through a metal detector before entering the stadium.

The game wasn't postponed or delayed at any point.

Garcia and Piekos noted the White Sox canceled a postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc "due to technical difficulties."