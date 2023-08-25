Angels' Shohei Ohtani Didn't Get MRI Before Arm Injury Despite Fatigue, Soreness

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New developments regarding Shohei Ohtani's UCL injury have come to light.

Laura Albanese of Newsday reported that Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said that the two-way star had displayed cramping and arm fatigue throughout the season but no additional precautions beyond pushing back his starts was taken.

This means that the team did not perform a MRI on Ohtani that may have been able to detect that the injury was incoming. The injury Ohtani suffered has taken him off the mound for the remainder of the 2023 season and will likely lead to Tommy John surgery, although Ohtani will be seeking a second opinion.

