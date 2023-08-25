X

MLB

    Angels' Shohei Ohtani Didn't Get MRI Before Arm Injury Despite Fatigue, Soreness

    Jack MurrayAugust 25, 2023

    New developments regarding Shohei Ohtani's UCL injury have come to light.

    Laura Albanese of Newsday reported that Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said that the two-way star had displayed cramping and arm fatigue throughout the season but no additional precautions beyond pushing back his starts was taken.

    Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura

    Of note: Angels GM Perry Minasian said that despite Ohtani suffering from cramping and arm fatigue that caused him to push back starts during this season, the team didn't do any related imaging on his arm until this past week.

    This means that the team did not perform a MRI on Ohtani that may have been able to detect that the injury was incoming. The injury Ohtani suffered has taken him off the mound for the remainder of the 2023 season and will likely lead to Tommy John surgery, although Ohtani will be seeking a second opinion.

