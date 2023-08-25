A'ja Wilson, Aces Visit Kamala Harris at White House to Celebrate WNBA Title Win

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson racked up 53 points to tie the WNBA single-game scoring record in a Tuesday win over the Atlanta Dream.

Three days later, Wilson arrived in Washington D.C. to make more history.

Vice president Kamala Harris honored Wilson and the rest of the Aces Friday for winning the 2022 WNBA championship. They are the first professional Nevada sports team to win a title.

Harris acknowledged Wilson's career achievements, including a NCAA Women's Basketball Championship with South Carolina, a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, WNBA MVP titles in 2020 and 2022 and her 53-point game.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon helpfully reminded the vice president that Wilson had matched the single-game scoring record in just 33 minutes.

Harris also commended the Aces for their work off the court, including their advocacy for equal pay for men and women athletes as well as their support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner following her detainment in Russia.

"Our nation's stronger because of your leadership," Harris told the Aces (h/t the AP.) "For example, when an American citizen was wrongfully detained abroad, you organized and advocated in a ferocious extraordinary way. You organized folks, you lifted up the issue, you helped educate folks about what was at stake, all in support of Brittney Griner."

View the entirety of the Aces White House celebration here:

Las Vegas improved to a record of 30-4 Thursday, setting a new WNBA standard for the most wins recorded in a single season. Next, Wilson and the Aces will look to become the first team since the 2002 Los Angeles Sparks to repeat as WNBA champions.